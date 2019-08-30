|
|
Jennie M. (Lysakowski-LeLievre) Bornstein of Weymouth, died August 27, 2019. Jennie worked for Schmidt Importing for many years before retiring. In her early years, she was an avid bowler. More recently she could be found at the Whipple Center in Weymouth, playing Left Right Center with friends and enjoying many of the organized activities. She was a devoted Boston Celtics fan and enjoying collecting beautiful figurines at home. Beloved wife of the late James LeLievre and Leo Bornstein, she was the devoted mother of Andre LeLievre and his wife Kathy of Calif., Jeffrey LeLievre and his wife Joyce of Weymouth; and stepmother of Peter Bornstein and his wife Linda of N.H.; cherished grandmother of Allison and Christopher; loving sister of the late Louis Lysakowski, Clara Cannon, Henry Lysakowski and Raymond Lysakowski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles St. (corner of Charles and Middle Streets), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019