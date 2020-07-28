1/1
Jennifer A. Handrahan
Jennifer A. Handrahan, 42, of Weymouth, passed away suddenly, July 20, 2020. Jennifer attended Scituate schools and Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Charlotte and Emily LeClair; her parents, Sheila (Stacy) Handrahan of Plymouth; and Richard Handrahan and Bonnie (Smith) Handrahan of Hingham; her brother David Connor and wife Kristen of Marshfield; and sisters Heather Connor of Newburyport and Mardi E. Gardner of Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Jennifer Handrahan Memorial Fund, Rockland Trust, 100 Sgt. William B. Terry Dr., Hingham, MA 02043, for Charlotte and Emily. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Resurrection Church (outside), 1057 Main St., Hingham at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020. Due to current restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required by all in attendance. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
