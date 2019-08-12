Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Jennifer L. Geraghty

Jennifer L. Geraghty Obituary
Jennifer L. Geraghty, age 31, a lifelong Quincy resident, died un- expectedly, at home, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Jennifer was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 2006 and had attended the University of Massachusetts in Lowell. The passion and devotion of her life was for her cherished daughter Penny. Beloved daughter of Robert M. Geraghty of Quincy and Susan M. (Phillips) Geraghty of Braintree. Loving sister of Ryan M. Geraghty of Quincy and Katie A. Geraghty of West Roxbury. Much loved granddaughter of Mary Lou (Capp- uccio) Phillips of Braintree. Jennifer is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. At the request of the family, funeral services were private. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 12, 2019
