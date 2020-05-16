|
Jeremiah W. Hanlon, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, of natural causes after a period of declining health at the age of 86. Born on October 18, 1933 in Boston; son of the late William J. Hanlon and Sarah J. (McGee) Hanlon. He was raised in South Boston and moved to Quincy in 1969. His family was acknowledged as among the one of the first Irish families to raise a family in South Boston . He was a member of the Morissette American Legion post # 294Quincy he was a member of the power squadron out of the The Hingham yacht club. Jeremiah graduated from South Boston High School and had been employed as a Sheet Metal Worker with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 17 for over 40 years. After he retired from sheet metalworking he worked for many years at the Army of Defense in Watertown and thats where he retired from. He joined the United States Navy and served proudly and honorably during the Korean War. A disbaled veteran himself, Jeremiah was extremely involved with veterans organizations; he participated in the Poppy Drive every year, handing out Christmas presents at the West Roxbury VA hospital, and he worked at the yearly cookout held at the Brockton VA hospital every year. He was a member of the Morissette American Legion Post 294 in Quincy; was a longtime member of the George F. Bryan V.F.W. Post 613 in Quincy. He was a member of the power squadron out of the The Hingham Yacht Club. Jeremiah was a devoted and active parishioner of St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral in South Boston for many years. He was an instrumental part of many services and special occasions for the church as a head usher. His family was always the most important aspect of his life, especially his grandchildren. He was also a huge fan of Boston sports. He was predeceased by his beloved wife and his high school sweetheart Antoinette A. (Adams) Hanlon. Jeremiah is survived by his devoted and loving children Paul W. Hanlon and his wife Cheryl of Reading and Jane Hanlon-Cook of Quincy and his cherished grandchildren Andrew P. Hanlon of South Boston, Meghan P. Hanlon of Reading, and Adam J. Cook and Jack J. Cook of Quincy, and his dear friend Cindy Madden of Weymouth. He was predeceased by his dear siblings Frances Hanlon and William Hanlon. Out of genuine concern for those his family and friends love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in their community, the family will gather to celebrate Jeremiah's life in a private Eastern Orthodox Funeral Service followed by burial with United States Navy military honors in recognition of his faithful and honorable service to our Country at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations can be made in Jeremiah's memory to St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020