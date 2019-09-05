|
Jerry Shigeaki Fujitani of Hingham, and Naples, Fla., known by family and close friends as Ojii, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, after reaching 98 and a half years of life. He was born in Glendale, Calif., February 23, 1921. He is survived by his three daughters, Charlene Sullivan (Philip), Kathy Sweet (Adam), and Rebecca Fujitani. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Mikieh Sullivan, Sokichi Sullivan, Julia Sweet, and Jacob Sweet. He was married to Jeannette Mikie who passed away in 1990. All are welcome to join the family for visitation starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, at 9 Triphammer Road, Hingham, followed by a service at 5 p.m. and a reception to celebrate Jerry's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to South Shore Elder Services Special Needs Fund sselder.org/donations/special-needs-fund. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019