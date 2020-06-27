Jessica Fortes, of Halifax passed away suddenly on June 22, 2020, at the age of 48. Beloved mother to Dwayne Fortes Jr. of Plymouth, grandmother to Camden Elijah Flint, she was the cherished daughter of Jan and Ray Jacobs of Halifax and Wayne and Betty Fisher of Holbrook. She leaves behind a sister, Sarsha Graves of Plymouth and her two nieces Ashtyn Jacobs and Chloe Graves and nephew Jacob Graves of Plymouth; two brothers, Eric of Brockton and Craig and wife Carly Fisher and a niece Mairin Fisher and nephew Daxton Fisher of North Billerica; grandparents, Grace Cutting (deceased), Jean and Sammy Fisher (deceased) of Easton, and Eileen Fisher (deceased) of Canton, Ray and Chris Benedetti Jr. (deceased) of Weymouth; aunts and uncles, Carol and Charlie Maxon of Norwood, Virginia and Dick Traudt of Florida, Sharon and Jack Washwell (deceased) of East Bridgewater, Darlene Fisher of Norwood, Debbie and Danny St. John of Easton, Penny and Steve Brennan of Canton, Debbie Benjamin of Weymouth, Danny and Janie Fisher of Oklahoma, William Fisher (deceased) of Boston, and Patrick Benedetti III of Boston. Jessica graduated in 1989 from Silver Lake High School and went on to pursue a career in the medical field. She spent her life taking care of the people around her and loved caring for the elderly. She was always advocating for the underdog. Jessica was funny, smart and an animal lover. She had the biggest heart and was always there for anyone that needed her. Her love for her son Dwayne and her grandson were unwavering. She loved music, the beach and was one of the most amazing cooks. She always wanted to have everyone over and would always cook for the holidays. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a strong faith in God. She will truly be missed by so many and will live on through those closest to her. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 28, from 2-4 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations will be welcome on behalf of Jessica Fortes to the Brockton Addiction Treatment Center Program at the following address, Director of Community Relations, c/o High Point, 72 Kilburn St., New Bedford, MA 02740.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store