Jill Palmer of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2019, with her husband Dominic and several of her children at her side. Jill was born in Boston, May 13, 1933, to the late Wanda and Jack O'Brien. She grew up in Quincy, attending North Quincy High School and working for the Household Finance Company. She married then-U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Dominic M. Palmer on July 14, 1956. Jill and Dom lived in Texas and California before returning to Massachusetts. Jill was an active member of St. Thecla's Parish, being involved in the St. Vincent de Paul Society and serving as an extraordinary minister. She helped at the Pembroke Senior Center. She loved spending time with her family, being blessed with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her greatest delights were being with her husband and watching her great-grandchildren play. Jill was predeceased by her youngest son, Steven. She is survived by her loving husband, Dominic; and five children and their families, Nick and Elspeth Palmer of Westwood, and their children, Caroline, John and Margaret; Matt and Niki Palmer of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and their daughters, Lindsay and Lauren; Mark and Ana Palmer of The Woodlands, Texas, and their daughters, Natalie and Taylor; Dan Palmer of Waverly, Ohio; and Teresa Burt of Rockland, and her son, Noah. Jill also leaves five great-grandchildren. Visitation hours will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanover, on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Thecla's Parish in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2019