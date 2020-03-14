Home

Jim Lawrence of Hull, February 28, 2020. Born in 1946, Jim was raised in Hingham where he played baseball and became an outstanding defenseman on Hingham HS's Championship Hockey Team in 1964. He attended Clarkson University on a full hockey scholarship and was drafted into the Army in his sophomore year proudly serving his country in Vietnam as a door gunner/crew chief. After returning from active duty Jim, became a competitive power weight lifter and established a business as a talented chrome plater for antique cars. He later learned the stone mason trade and enjoyed that work for many years leaving his mark on the South Shore and St. Thomas, USVI. Beloved husband of Phyllis Misite and loving son of the late Helen (Vislocky) Lawrence, Jim leaves many devoted friends from the Hingham-Hull area, as well as St. Thomas, USVI. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 17, in St. Paul"s Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment with Military Honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1 p.m. Guest book and complete obituary at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 14, 2020
