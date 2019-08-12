The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Parish
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo-an Logue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo-an F. Logue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo-an F. Logue Obituary
Jo-an Frances (Ahart) Logue, died Thursday, August. 8, 2019, at Linden Ponds in Hingham. She was 91. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandparent and life-long educator. Jo-an is predeceased by her husband Robert, who died in 2015. She is survived by her three children: Robert J. Logue Jr., and his wife MaryEllen of Sutton; Katie Keegan and her husband Brian of Weymouth; and Anne Collette and her husband Paul of Stonington, Conn. She also leaves eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in North Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Weymouth. A more detailed obituary will run closer to the October services. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo-an's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now