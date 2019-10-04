|
Jo-an Frances (Ahart) Logue, a loving wife, mother, and grandparent and lifelong educator, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Linden Ponds in Hingham. She was 91. Born in 1928, in Dow City, Iowa, to parents Joseph and Anna (Judge), Jo-an was one of two daughters and seven sons. She received degrees from Dow City High School and Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, Iowa. She taught elementary students at McKinley School in Sioux City for three years Jo-an met Air Force radio mechanic and postal specialist Robert Logue, who was stationed in Sioux City, Iowa, during the Korean War. They were married in 1956 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City, a parish co-founded by rt family; their honeymoon was their drive from Iowa to the Logue family's house in Dorchester. They raised three children, first in Dorchester and then in Weymouth. Jo-an obtained her Massachusetts teaching certificate in 1967 and worked as a public school teacher in Weymouth for more than 25 years. After retiring in 1992, she continued working as a long-term substitute teacher for more than a decade. She instilled a love of reading, debate, and travel - including frequent trips back to Iowa - in her children and grandchildren. She was a lector and CCD teacher at Immaculate Conception Parish, belonged to the Weymouth Teachers Association and Weymouth Catholic Club, and enjoyed playing bridge. Jo-an was predeceased by her husband Robert, who died in 2015, and siblings J. Leo Jr; Thomas, Mary, James, Emmett Michael and Gregory. She is survived by her three children, Robert J. Logue Jr. and his wife MaryEllen of Sutton, Katie Keegan and her husband Brian of Weymouth and Anne Collette and her husband Paul of Stonington, Conn. She leaves eight grandchildren, Sarah Argyropoulos and her husband Paris of Billerica, Christine Casali and her husband Dean of Framingham, Andrew Keegan and his wife Erika of Chicago, Matthew Collette of Washington, D.C., Michael Logue of Sutton, John Collette of San Francisco, Robert Keegan of Weymouth and Emily Collette of Oakland, Calif. She also leaves four great-grandchildren, Eva, Logan and William, the children of Christine and Dean, and Cecilia, the daughter of Sarah and Paris. Her surviving siblings are Vincent of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Richard of Alexandria, Va. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in North Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be said Monday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish in Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Weymouth Educational Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 389 Weymouth, MA 02190. The family is grateful to the caregivers and staff at Rose Court at Linden Ponds and Beacon Hospice. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019