|
|
Joan A. (Fournier) Gallery, 80, passed away, embraced by her loving family, on October 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Dr. David F. Gallery. A graduate of Catherine Laboure School of Nursing, Class of 1960, she was a nurse for the VA Hospital in Jamaica Plain and later worked alongside her husband at his dental practice. She was devoted to volunteerism, dedicating time to St. Agatha Parish as a religious education teacher, parish nurse, and Eucharistic minister. She served as President of Carney Hospital Ladies of Charity. She was also a longtime member of the Milton Amateur Gardner's Club. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cleaves and husband Robert of Hanover; son, Michael Gallery and fiance Amy Loder of Dedham; sister, Marie McNamara and husband Tom of Siesta Key, Fla. She is also survived by her pride and joy, her three grandchildren, Brittany, Alyson and Robbie Cleaves of Hanover; and many loving nieces and nephews. Please join her family in a celebration of Joanie's life. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street, at Brook Road, Milton, Monday, October 28, at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Sunday 1-5 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in Joanie's honor to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019