Joan Barrows Obituary
Joan Hamilton Barrows, 76, of Rockland, formerly of Holbrook and Falmouth, passed away on March 19, 2019. She was a longtime resident of the Tiffany II Rest Home in Rockland, where they considered Joan to be family. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Phyllis Barrows. She is survived by her lifelong friend and supporter, Sister Ella Jane Bruen CDP. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 11:15 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations in Joan's name can be made to Sisters of the Divine Providence, 363 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For online condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
