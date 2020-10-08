Joan C. Usher of Middleboro, formerly a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully on October 4, 2020. She was 87. Born April 6, 1933, Joan was the first child of the late David C. Usher Jr. and Hazel (Schools) Usher of Quincy. Joan was a graduate of the Woodard School and a proud alumni of Boston University. Her career calling was to help others as a licensed social worker. Joan devoted many years to Quincy Social Services where she retired as a supervisor. She also gave back to her community by volunteering for Quincy First Night and being active in the Quincy Historical Society. Joan enjoyed participating in services and activities at the Parish of All Saints in Dorchester. She is survived by her brother, David C. Usher III of Middleboro, her niece, Joan Usher Larkin of Lakeville, her nephew, David C. Usher IV of Bridgewater, and her two great-nephews, Daniel Larkin and David C. Usher V. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to the Parish of All Saints, www.allsaints.net
or plant a tree in memory of Joan C. Usher, by visiting www.oneillfuneral.com
. Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street, Middleboro.