Joan Doyle
Joan (DeWolf) Doyle, age 84, of Braintree passed away July 21, 2020, after a long, brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. She will best be remembered for her infectious laugh, beaming smile and amazing warmth. Born in Chelsea to W. Stephen and Marie DeWolf, she lived there until she met the love of her life, Edward at H.P. Hood in Charlestown. After many moves, they finally settled in South Weymouth where they raised their six children. Joan was predeceased by her brothers, Eugene DeWolf of Canada and Raymond DeWolf of Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her beloved husband, Edward Doyle, her children, Rebecca, Edward, Coleman, Matthew, Eliza and Sarah, her seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be private at Joan's request. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Funeral arrangements for Joan are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 31, 2020.
