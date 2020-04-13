|
Joan E. Forrester, a resident of Quincy, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, on her 84th birthday. Beloved daughter of Herbert and Susanna (Sylvester) Forrester and sister of the late Rev. Rodney L. Forrester. Survived by her dear friends Robert and Jackie Lawton of Foster, R.I. and the Rev. Walter Reuning of Middleboro. Services and interment in the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Lutheran Braille Workers, 13471 California St., PO Box 5000, Yucaipa, CA 92399 ([email protected]) would be appreciated. For obituary and guest book please visit http://www.folsomfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020