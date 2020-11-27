Joan E. Tuzik, 74, a Hanover resident for over 50 years, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Wareham on June 5, 1946, she was the daughter of the late John and Lillian (Murphy) Reinhardt. Joan enjoyed cooking, baking, and most of all, spending time with her friends and grandchildren. Joan was the wife of the late Ronald J. Tuzik and is survived by their sons John C. Tuzik and his wife Jaime of Hanover, Robert J. Tuzik and his wife Beata of Cambridge, and David B. Tuzik and his wife Jennifer of Kingston. She was the sister of Claire Brown of San Antonio, Texas. Joan was the grandmother of Emily, David, Joseph, William, and Cara. She is also survived by her nephew Chris Brown of San Antonio, Texas. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th, at Saint Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover Street, Rte. 139, Hanover, at 9 am, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hanover Food Pantry, 580 Webster Street, Hanover, MA 02339. For directions and to sign Joan's guestbook, visit www. SullivanFuneralHomes.com
