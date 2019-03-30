|
Joan Frances (Shultz) Gillespie, 90, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully after a brief illness on March 25, 2019. She is survived by her devoted children, James Gillespie, Jr. and his wife Virginia, Scott Gillespie and his wife Ann, Rance Gillespie and his wife Deidre, and daughter Dawne Marshall and her husband Robert. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband, James Gillespie Sr. of 59 years, her children, David Gillespie, Gayle Martin, and Joann Rootsey. Joan was daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Smith) Schultz. She leaves behind a large and loving family of 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her brother Charles Schultz and his wife Nancy, her brother-in-law Rance Gillespie and his wife Susan, her sister-in-law Andrea Gillespie and her son-in-law Rick Rootsey and many nieces and nephews, who all had significant roles in her life. Joan grew up in Quincy and attended the Woodard School for Girls. She raised her seven children in Quincy at Quarterdeck Rd., Germantown, and Clive St., North Quincy, for 34 years before snow birding between Rangeley, Maine, and Barefoot Bay, Fla. Joan was a registered nurse at Quincy City Hospital for 30+ years, having attended the Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing. She worked in the newborn nursery, caring for several generations of babies during the 1950s through the 1980s. Joan was fond of traveling with her husband and children. She was an outdoor enthusiast who loved snowmobiling, cross country skiing, boating and gardening. She was an active member and a eucharistic minister at St. Chrysostom's in Wollaston for many years. She was an outstanding seamstress and also loved to knit and crochet. She found her calling in the 1990s when she became a member of the Steppingstone Quilters of Sebastian, Fla., which was a fun and charitable organization donating baby quilts for newborns and Quilts of Valor for returning soldiers. Joan also made many quilts and other quilt projects for her loved ones which will always be treasured. To celebrate Joans life a memorial service will be held at St. Johns the Evangelist Church, in Duxbury on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Please bring your quilts she would absolutely love that. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 156, Rangeley, ME 04970. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2019