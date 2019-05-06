Joan (Mina) Kelsey Panarelli, of Weymouth, passed away on May 2, 2019 at Hancock Park in Quincy after a long decline in health. She was 82. Joan was born in Boston to the late Anthony and Edna (Campbell) Mina. She is survived by her daughter Denise and her husband Michael, her son Richard and his partner Patricia of Whitman, her daughter Bonnie and her partner Kent of Vermont, her son Peter Panarelli and his wife Jennifer of Bolton. She has 11 beautiful grandchildren. Joan was raised in Quincy and later moved to Weymouth. During her teen years, Joan was a dance instructor at Fred Astaire dance studio in Quincy and continued her love of dancing at Moselys in Dedham. Her baked goods were always requested at all family functions. She was a skilled baker and a fabulous cook. In 1976 she attended Massachusetts School of Barbering and was one of the first female Barbers on the South Shore. She opened her barber shop, Shear Devotion, in Scituate with her daughter Denise in 1977 where she continued to make an impression on all who met her with her quick wit and fun personality. She worked in Scituate for over 30 years. She was also a founding member 9 years ago for the Cancer Cruisaders Coffee Hour, a supportive group for those who have or had cancer or lost someone to cancer. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Robert Mitchell of Braintree and her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Susan Mina of Hingham and sister-in-law Helen Mina of Houghs Neck. She is predeceased by her brother, Anthony Mina of Houghs Neck. She has several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Burial will be private. Donations can be made in Joans name to the Scituate Animal Shelter. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019