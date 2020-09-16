1/1
Joan M. English
Joan M. (Cirigliano) English of Brockton, formerly of Weymouth, died September 13, 2020. Joan was born in Weymouth, to the late Joseph and Rita Cirigliano. She graduated from Weymouth South High School and worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Signature Medical. Joan treasured the time she spent with her family, they will miss her dearly. Loving mother to Deborah Milton and John of Brockton, Donna English Senter of Brockton, Robert English Jr. and Kimberly of West Bridgewater and Michelle Darrah and James of Brockton. Devoted sister of Peggy Faletra, Janet Sonderman, Gerard Cirigliano and the late Donna Schwartz and Rosemary Bailey. Proud Nana of 9 grandchildren, John Milton, Sean Milton, Sarah Burke, Jacob Senter, Erica English, Matthew English, Kayla Atkinson, Nicholas Darrah and Elayna Darrah, 10 great-grandchildren and predeceased by 2 great great-granddaughters, Elliana Mae and Elaya Skye Mancortes Milton. Joan is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 9-11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, followed by a service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. For those who cannot gather together with Joan's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. If you cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In loving memory of Joan, please consider a donation in her name to Brockton VNA, 500 Belmont St., Suite 200 Brockton, MA 02301-4985.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
