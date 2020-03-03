|
|
Joan M. (Luby) Fales, age 98, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in Milford, to the late Frederick J. and Lillian (Battles) Luby. Raised and educated in Milford, she was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1939. She had lived in Quincy for seventy-one years, previously in Northampton and Milford. As a young woman, Joan attended business school in Boston and worked for eight years at the former Hodgman Rubber Company in Framingham, achieving the position of comptroller. In the 1960s, while raising her children, Joan began working part-time as a secretary with the Quincy Public Schools and later, full-time as secretary for the elementary school coordinator. Joan retired as the principal clerk in the payroll department for the Quincy Public Schools in 1985 after over twenty years of service. Joan was an avid bridge and canasta card player. She also enjoyed physical fitness and exercising and belonged to the Quincy YMCA for over thirty-five years and was a proud member of the "Live Y'ers". Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and especially to her much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Harold F. Fales. Devoted mother of Carol A. Keene, Nancy E. Gilcoine and her husband Michael, all of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Peter W. Gilcoine and his wife Kerry, William M. Gilcoine, all of Quincy. Cherished great-grandmother of Sara and Haley. One of nine siblings, Joan was the dear sister of Alice DePalma of Whitinsville and was predeceased by Helen Daley, Frederick Luby, Jr., Lillian Morris, John, Gerard, Albert and William Luby. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Saturday, March 7, at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Friday 5-8 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Quincy Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, Office of the Superintendent of Schools, c/o Laura Owens, 34 Codington Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or the Seasons Hospice Foundation, c/o 597 Randolph Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 or by visiting www.seasonsfoundation.org/donate. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 3, 2020