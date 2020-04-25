|
Joan M (Delahunt) Farrell, age 89, of Braintree, entered into eternal life on April 9, 2020. Joan was born and raised in Quincy and lived in Braintree for many years before moving to Fort Myers 29 years ago Beloved wife of the late William J. Farrell. Devoted mother of Michael and his wife Arlene of Mashpee, Maureen Bellegarde and her husband Ralph of Bellingham, Patricia Farrell of Maine, Christine Farrell of Braintree and the late Debra Farrell. Beloved sister of the late Marianne Ritchie, Richard and John Delahunt. Loving Grandmother of Katie, Christopher, Meaghan, Elisabeth, Kasey, and Nicholas. Great-grandmother to Gracelyn, Hadley, Bennett, Nolan, Jake and Christopher. Sister- in-law to Paul and Nancy Farrell of New Providence, N.J. and Donald Ritchie of Braintree, Mass. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Joan's funeral Mass and burial will be at a future date. Funeral arrangements made by Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth MA. For directions and messages see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020