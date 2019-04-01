|
Joan M. (Farrell) Flaherty, 77, formerly of Pembroke, Mass., passed away peacefully at her home in Riverview, Florida on March 25, 2019. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude (Brady) Farrell. She was the wife of late John M. Flaherty Sr. She will be remembered for her impeccable work ethic, sense of humor, and dedication to her family. Joan is survived by her five children, Maureen West of Duxbury, her husband Christopher, "J" John M. Flaherty Jr. of Halifax, his wife Angela (Marani) Flaherty, Kelly Flaherty of Raynham, Kerry Flaherty of Clearwater, Fla., Timothy Flaherty of Riverview, Fla., and his wife Tanya (Blanchard) Flaherty. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, her sister Mildred Murphy of Watertown, and brother Paul Farrell Jr. of Watertown and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held in April.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019