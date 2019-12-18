|
|
Joan Marie (Stidstone) Frolick of Athol, formerly of Hingham, died December 14, 2019. The beloved wife of 45 years to James C. Frolick of Athol, she was the loving mother of Joseph Frolick and his wife Laura of Texas; stepmother of Tanya Frolick of Texas, and Rory James Frolick and his wife Terri of Washington; beloved daughter of the late Wilfred "Spud" and Margaret Stidstone of Hingham; cherished sister of Robert L. Stidstone and his wife Heather of Fla., Richard F. Stidstone and his wife Nancy of Middleboro, Mark S. Stidstone and his wife Cherry of Ala., Philip G. Stidstone of R.I., Mary Ann Seamon and her husband Walter of Marshfield, Janet L. Winward and her husband Glenn of Sterling, Thomas C. Stidstone and his wife Tina of Hanson and the late Charles E. Stidstone. Joan is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. She was a proud United States Army veteran. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 18, 2019