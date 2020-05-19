|
Joan M. (Chiari) Gallerani of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 17th. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Ruez R. Gallerani. Loving mother of David Gallerani and his wife Eileen of Plymouth and Marcella Gallerani of Plymouth. Cherished grandmother of Kevin Gallerani of Plymouth and Sarah Rhodes and her husband Lucas of Plymouth. Great grandmother of Evan, Tessa and Alexander Rhodes. Born in Cento, Italy on November 1, 1926, daughter of the late Alphonso and Albina (Lanzoni) Chiari. She was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1944 and Russell Sage College with her Bachelor of Science Degree. Joan was a non- objective artist concentrating on monoprinting and also used pastels to create abstract landscapes. Active with the Plymouth Art Guild and showed her work at many exhibitions throughout the area. She was the recipient of many awards from the Plymouth and Duxbury Art shows. Joan enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf and traveling with her husband Ruez. Due to the current health crisis visitation will be private with a graveside service on Friday at 11:00 am in St. Josephs Cemetery, Plymouth. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North St., Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 19, 2020