Joan M. Jordan
Joan M. (Mitchell) Jordan, 79, of Marshfield, passed away on September 11th, 2020 surrounded by her family at the South Shore Hospital, after a period of failing health. She was the beloved wife of Ronald "Ron" Jordan. She was born and brought up in Gloucester, daughter of the late Joseph Mitchell and Marguerite (Grace) Saint and a graduate of Gloucester High School. Joan also got her associates degree at Bay State College in Boston. Joan enjoyed and loved going to the gym with her husband Ron, she was an avid Patriots fan, also enjoyed the beach, and traveling to Florida. In addition to her husband Ron, she is survived by her loving daughters; Audra Hughes of Mashpee and Michele Jordan of Kingston; her grandson Devon Hughes She was also the sister of the late Paul Mitchell. Her services will be held on Thursday September 17th at 12 p.m. in the Our Lady of Assumption Church, 40 Canal St., Marshfield, MA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16th from 4 - 6 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rt 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Donations may be made in her name to American Lung Assoc., 1161 Worcester, MA., #301, Framingham, MA 01701 For online condolences and directions please visit ww.blanchardfc.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
SEP
17
Service
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
