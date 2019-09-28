|
Joan M. Keefe, age 91, died peacefully at Hancock Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on September 26, 2019, after a long illness. Joan was the dearly beloved daughter of the late William J. Keefe and Louise B. Keefe of Quincy; and the beloved sister of Louise A. Keefe, of Quincy, with whom she lived for many years, and Thomas L. Keefe and his wife Carol A. Keefe, of Tewksbury; loving sister of William J. Keefe Jr. (deceased) and his wife Joanne of Briantree, George B. Keefe (deceased) and his wife Maureen of South Yarmouth, Paul R. Keefe (deceased) of Norwell, and Rev. Ambrose K. Keefe, O.S.B., (deceased) of Richmond, Va.; loving aunt of 7 nephews and 4 nieces, and their families; and beloved cousin of Marilyn T. McLean of Jamaica Plain. Joan graduated from Quincy High School in 1946. After graduating from Boston University School of Practical Arts and Letters in 1948 with an associate's degree, Joan worked as a legal secretary for Attorney John D. Smith. During that time, she attended Boston College Intown School. In 1954, Joan received a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, Md. Joan worked as a medical social worker at the Boston Sanatorium while studying for a master's degree in Social Work, received in 1960. Joan worked as a medical social worker at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y., and then at New England Medical Center. She transferred to the Medicaid Program of the Commonwealth of MA as a Medical Assistance Program Advisor for the Brockton Region and then for the Central Office in Boston as a Director and Program Manager until her retirement in 1992. Joan enriched her life and that of her sister, Louise, by her participation in cultural activities, art exhibits and lectures, Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts, and Theatre Guild plays. She enjoyed traveling and visiting gardens and museums and was an enthusiastic bird watcher. Upon her retirement, Joan volunteered in the Elderly Outreach Program at St. Anns Church and was a faithful adorer at Eucharistic Adoration at St. Anns and Sacred Heart Churches. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 3-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy, at 11 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to St. Ann's Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170 or MA Audubon Society, Development Office, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019