Joan M. Leonard Obituary
Joan M. Leonard, 67, of Venice, Fla., passed away on February 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Harry M. Leonard Sr. and Isabelle C. (MacFarlane) Leonard, she was the sister of Harry M. Leonard Jr. (Donna) of Venice, Fla., and the late James A. Leonard and Paul A. Leonard. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joan also leaves behind her dear cousin, Teri McDonald; and friend, Joe Riccio. She was a former resident of Marshfield, Mass., and Danbury, Conn. Joan was born and raised in Danbury, Conn. Joan loved spending her summers in Marshfield as a child and later moved there for many years. After retirement from USPS she moved to what she called "Paradise", Venice, Fla. Joan had the ability to make friends wherever she went. She had a large group of wonderful friends who she enjoyed spending time with and appreciated so much. She loved shopping, reading, crafting, traveling and talking about her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial Mass will be set at a later date. Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to , https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=relay_donate_now.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 19, 2020
