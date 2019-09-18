|
|
Joan M. (Warzinskas) Panit, a longtime resident of Taunton and formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully at Windrose at Weymouth on September 16, 2019, after battling with dementia. She was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester by the late Peter and Monica Warzinskas. She graduated from Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester then met and married the love of her life in 1944. Joan and her husband Joseph, who enjoyed every minute of their 69 years of marriage, raised their family in the same house that she grew up in. Joan loved sewing, crafts, gardening and spending time with her family. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Panit; loving mother of the late Patricia Phelan and her husband James of Brockton, Janet Lacey and her husband Kevin of Braintree, Elizabeth "Betty" Cunningham of Niantic, Conn., Barbara Hanson of Weymouth; and mother-in-law to Paul Hanson of Taunton. She was the adoring grandmother to Paula, Caren, Amanda, Erica, the late Craig, Mikaela, Kelsey, Jeff, Brian and Sharon; and proud of her 18 great-grandchildren. Joan had one sibling, the late Ann Jackson; and was devoted to her two nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Taunton. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019