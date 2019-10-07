|
Joan M. (McCarthy) Prior of South Yarmouth, formally of Braintree, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Joan was born on October 17, 1940 in Boston, Mass., daughter of the late Helen and Joseph McCarthy. Joan was married for 54 years to her beloved husband George T. Prior. Along with her husband George, she is survived by her son, Kevin Prior and his wife Kara of Mt. Prospect, Ill, daughter Kathleen Dion and her husband Gregg of North Attleboro, Joseph Prior of Braintree and Edward Prior of Somerville, N.J. Mother of the late Thomas Prior. Nana to 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of Kathleen Griffin, Maryellen Sakura and the late Brenda Sindel. Joan was a Eucharistic Minister with George at St. Pius X Parish in South Yarmouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., in the Church of St. Clare 1244 Liberty St., Braintree Highlands. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment Braintree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in Joan's name be made to St. Pius X Parish, 5 Barbara Street, South Yarmouth, MA 02664. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019