Joan Marie Henderson Sharpe, 72 of Huntersville passed away November 27, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on November 24, 1948 in Brockton, MA to the late Joseph and Frances Henderson. Raised in Massachusetts, she and her family also lived in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and most recently North Carolina. She traveled extensively through Europe and loved cruising the blue waters of the Caribbean. She had a wicked sense of humor, loved history, most especially the English Royals and the Kennedys. She was a skilled seamstress, an accomplished decorator and master of crafts. Survivors include her husband John; daughter, Stephanie Dowd and husband Patrick of Huntersville; grandson Ryan; siblings, Judith Mitchell and Joseph (Marcia) and James (Elaine) Henderson and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
