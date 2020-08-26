Joan McManus

Joan (McDougall) McManus of Weymouth, died August 23, 2020. Joan was born in born in Boston to the late Joseph and Alice McDougall. She graduated from Milton High School; class of 1954. Joan raised her family and became a teller working for Bank of Boston and South Shore Bank for many years. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Jerome for many years. Joan loved music, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Beloved wife of 62 years to James E. McManus of Weymouth. Loving mother of Dr. Brendan McManus and Indra Kenyon of Minnesota, Matthew McManus of Quincy, Jody McManus of Weymouth, Sheila McManus and Jim Shepherd of Quincy, Paula Cannavo and John of Middleboro and Amy Geary of Weymouth. Dear sister of Mary Connolly of California and the late Pauline Murphy and Joseph McDougall. Proud Grandmother of John Cannavo, Seamus Geary and Madeline Cannavo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). A funeral mass will be held in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 12 p.m. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Family and friends may also offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In loving memory of Joan, please consider a donation in her name to St. Jerome Church, 632 Bridge St, Weymouth, MA 02191.