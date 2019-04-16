|
Joan (Duggan) Morris, of Plymouth formerly of Braintree passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Philip P. Morris of Plymouth. Loving mother of Carole Sessine and her husband Michael of Pembroke and the late Johanna Brennan and Philip J. Morris. Sister of Carole Duggan and Jane P. Foulsham both of Quincy and the late Gertrude McIntyre, Robert Duggan, Frances Pasqualucci, Mary Greene, Barbara Marotta, Joseph Duggan and Claire Duggan. Cherished grandmother to Martin and Henry Brennan, Michael and Alexandra Sessine and Anna Morris. Dear mother in law of Martin Brennan and Kelley Morris. Joan is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Joan was born in Boston and raised in Quincy; she was a graduate of North Quincy High School. Joan was a devoted Catholic and for many years a daily communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Braintree. Joans smile would always be sure to light up a room and her kind heart was always seeing the good in people. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends, gardening and tending to her flowers were her favorite pastimes. Most of all, Joan loved spending time with her family who were truly the cornerstone of her life. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting hours on Thursday April 18, 2019 9-10:30 am in Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, a Funeral Blessing will follow at 11 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Washington Street, Braintree. Interment will be private in Milton Cemetery, Milton. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 16, 2019