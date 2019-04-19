Home

Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Joan P. Kelley Obituary
Joan P. Kelley, age 72, entered into eternal life on April 13. 2019. Joan was born and raised in Weymouth and has lived in Brockton since 2002. Prior to her retirement, Joan worked at Saint Josephs Manor doing pastoral care. Beloved daughter of the late Edmund H. and Marjorie (Damon) Kelley. Sister of Edmund H. Jr. (Cindy)., Colleen Shawn, Beth, and Diane Barrett (Kevin). Loving aunt to Nicholas (Aileen) and Kelley Barrett. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St. Weymouth Landing on Tuesday, April 23 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Burial in Village Cemetery at a later date. For directions and messages see Clancylucid.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019
