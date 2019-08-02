|
Anderson, Joan R. (Rigby), of Marshfield, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late William Anderson, Joan was the loving mother of Deborah Gulbranson of Michigan, Michael Canniff of Plymouth, Cheryl Plummer of Maine, David Canniff and his wife Joanne, Scott Canniff, and Judy Anderson, all of Marshfield, Michelle Anderson of Maine, the late James Canniff, and a step-daughter, Doreen Jerauld of Chatham. Joan leaves 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was the dear sister of Peter Rigby and his wife Shirley of Delaware, John Rigby and his wife Holly of Texas and NH, and Judy Hewson and her husband Roy of NH. Joan also leaves her dear friend of many years, Ralph Tanzi of Rockland. Joan enjoyed playing her guitar for many years as well as going out country dancing. She was always up for a game of Gin Rummy or Cribbage. She spent summers in Maine for years, enjoying their cottage watching the loons, swimming and boating around Lake Pemaquid. Joan sometimes enjoyed going long haul trucking with Bill to see the country after the children were grown. She will be missed by family and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Joan will be laid to rest with a Graveside Service on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joans memory can be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland MA 02370. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019