|
|
Joan R. (Higgins) Brady of Quincy passed away peacefully July 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Patrick J. Brady Jr.; loving mother of Sean Brady and his wife Dorothy, Marianne Ayles and her husband Stephen, all of Quincy, and the late Patrick J. Brady lll; sister of Mary Egan of Whitman and the late Lawrence Higgins; cherished grandmother of Erin and Noelle Brady, Madison and Jennifer Ayles, all of Quincy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, No. Quincy. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-7 p.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Joan will be laid to rest with her beloved husband and son in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 9, 2019