Joan "Fran" Sass, a longtime resident of Randolph, passed away on Aug. 1, at the age of 82. Daughter of the late Jack Lewis McCall and Doris D. (Crockett) McCall, she was the mother of George Sass Jr. and Steven Sass and the late Gloria, Johnny, Terry and Joan Sass. She is also survived by her husband, George Sass Sr.; and two sisters, Jean Mann and Jackie Lydon. She was a loving grandmother of 26; great-grandmother of 45; and great great-grandmother of 1. She holds a very special place in her family's hearts and she will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held on Aug. 24, at the Amvets Post 51, 9 Amvets Lane, Randolph, from 1 to 5 p.m. Please feel free to come and pay your respects.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019