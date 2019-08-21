Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Amvets Post 51
9 Amvets Lane
Randolph, MA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Sass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Sass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Sass Obituary
Joan "Fran" Sass, a longtime resident of Randolph, passed away on Aug. 1, at the age of 82. Daughter of the late Jack Lewis McCall and Doris D. (Crockett) McCall, she was the mother of George Sass Jr. and Steven Sass and the late Gloria, Johnny, Terry and Joan Sass. She is also survived by her husband, George Sass Sr.; and two sisters, Jean Mann and Jackie Lydon. She was a loving grandmother of 26; great-grandmother of 45; and great great-grandmother of 1. She holds a very special place in her family's hearts and she will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held on Aug. 24, at the Amvets Post 51, 9 Amvets Lane, Randolph, from 1 to 5 p.m. Please feel free to come and pay your respects.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.