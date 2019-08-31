Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Meetinghouse Lane
Scituate, MA
Joan Stone Obituary
Joan Stone of Punta Gorda, Fla., and formerly of Scituate, Mass., passed away on August 19, 2019. She was the loving wife to the late Thomas Stone; cherished mother to Greg Stone and his wife Stacy of Plymouth, Mass., and Mark Stone of Santa Cruz, Calif.; beloved sister to Stephen Hopkins and his wife Sandra of San Jose, Calif., Jean Fuller and her husband Richard Fuller of Kennebunkport, Maine, Jonathan Hopkins of Hawaii, Joyce Gray and her husband David of Mashpee, Mass. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Meetinghouse Lane, Scituate, Mass. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. 781-545-0196 Richardson-Gaffey
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019
