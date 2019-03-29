Joan T. (Thayer) Stickney, age 80 of Haverhill, formerly of Plymouth, passed away on March 26, 2019 at High Pointe House in Haverhill. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Stickney. She was the loving step-mother of Jeannette Morin and her husband Gerard of Amesbury, Stephanie Whitnell and her husband John of Litchfield, NH and Robert Stickney. She was the cherished sister of Audrey Walker and her husband David of Washington, D.C., Marlene Hale and her husband Larry of Cheshire, CT and brother Paul Thayer and his partner Kevin Prior of Southborough. She was treasured grandmother of Kaleigh, Megan, Matthew and Abigail. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Joan was born on February 20, 1939 in Quincy to Paul and Dorothy (Ritchie) Thayer. She attended Weymouth High School, Chandler Business School and DePaul University. She was an Office Manager for Benefits Local 103 IBEW until her retirement then worked as a real estate agent in Plimouth Commons and a volunteer for many years at the Plymouth Senior Center. She was a member of the Red Hat Mamas and Town Travelers Square Dancers. She enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit places including Europe, Hawaii, Mexico and many other wonderful destinations. Joan loved her family and friends and will be known for hosting gatherings so she could spend time with them. She was a wonderful woman and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary