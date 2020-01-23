|
Joane (Roberts) Carmichael, of East Bridgewater, passed away January 15, 2020. Joane was the beloved mother of Kevin Carmichael of Reading, Kathy Murphy of Norton, Karen Flaherty of North Falmouth, and Chris Carmichael of Lakeville. She was the proud grandmother of Brian and Kelsey Carmichael, Kali and Sean Flaherty, Jason and Shannon Carmichael. She was a dedicated teacher in Randolph. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Thursday, January 23rd from 4 - 7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020