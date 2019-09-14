|
Joann H. McLaughlin, of Weymouth, a mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, aunt, cousin and mentor, passed on to her next adventure, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, after a brief illness, with her family by her side. She was a loving and devoted wife of the late Robert J. McLaughlin, and previously, John Spence Merriman III. She was a medical writer, editor, gourmet cook and foodie, storyteller, and a longtime volunteer at Standish Humane Society in Duxbury, Friends of the Weston Library and Weston Council on Aging and was formerly on the Board of Directors at Long Wharf Theater in New Haven, Conn. Joann was a graduate of Fitch High School in Groton, Conn., in 1954, and a Bachelor of Arts majoring in journalism from Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, Ga., in 1958. She was an active member of American Medical Writers Association (AMWA) and American Association of University Women (AAUW). Born in Orange, N.J., daughter of the late Constance H. Hathaway and Freeman R. Hathaway and sister of the late Freeman R. Hathaway Jr., she recently resided at Allerton House in Weymouth, and until very recently, was the homeowner of the third oldest house in Weston. Joann is survived by daughter, Ann Merriman and her partner Kevin Hollis; step-granddaughter, Melissa Devine; niece, Heather Hathaway; nephew, Brad Hathaway and his wife Giuseppina; great-niece, Nicole; and great-nephew, Alex; sister-in-law, Wynne Hathaway; and many cousins and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3 Goddard Ave., in Rockland. The burial will be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Standish Humane Society or the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019