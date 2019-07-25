JoAnn M. (Brides) Hartnett of Weymouth (originally from Brockton), passed away on July 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Hartnett (originally from Boston), she was the devoted mother of John Hartnett of Washington, D.C, James Hartnett and his wife Erin of Nashua, N.H., Jill Hartnett of Quincy; grandmother of Christina Haggerty; and sister of the late Beverly Ellison. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. JoAnn was a manager for many years at Talbot's HQ Clothing Store in Hingham. She enjoyed vacationing with her family in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, and trips to Italy. JoAnn was a member of the Weymouth Club, and enjoyed walking, yoga, bird watching and gardening. In addition, JoAnn was a devout Catholic and a member of the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, immediately followed by a prayer service. Burial services will be held at a later date. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 25, 2019