|
|
Joanna L. Gibson, age 90, of Stoughton passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Daughter of the late Lincoln D. and Eugenia L.M. (Schwender) Gibson, she is survived by many family members and dear friends. She lived her entire life in Stoughton and is the former owner of what is now, Glen Echo Lake Conservation Area. Joanna was a graduate of Thayer Academy in Braintree, and a patron of the Museum of Fine Arts and Peabody Essex Museum. She had many favorite charities including the Audubon Society and the spaying and neutering of feral cats. She was an experienced and knowledgeable world traveler, having visited every continent and many countries. Visitation will be held at Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. in Randolph, on Tuesday, March 10, from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be held privately. To leave an online condolence www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2020