Joanna M. Maloof of Hingham, formerly of Abington and Braintree, passed away on April 16, 2020, at the age of 68. She was the dear cousin of Paula Maloof of Braintree, who lovingly cared for Joanna. Joanna was born in Boston and grew up in East Braintree, graduating from Braintree High School where she was the captain of the field hockey, basketball, and softball teams. She then attended and graduated from Albion College in Michigan. One of Joannas early jobs was with the US Postal Service, where she served as one of the first female letter carriers. An educator at heart, Joanna worked in Duxbury, Marshfield, and Braintree as a Title 1 Teacher. With teaching jobs at a premium, Joanna moved into technology, where she led teams and managed projects at Wheaton College, Kendall Inc., and PartyLite. Joanna led an active life, enjoying all sports, both professional and recreational. She participated in the Pan Mass Challenge 6 years in a row from 1985-1990, riding the entire 192 mile route; in the Head of the Charles in 2005 as a participant and 13 years as a volunteer; and as a volunteer at the Boston Marathon for 13 years. She also enjoyed rowing in the early morning before work in Duxbury, Hull, and Hingham, where she won several medals. Going to the beach, walking the Hingham Farmers Market, bike riding, and gardening in her yard were also favorite avocations. More recently, Joanna enjoyed outings with Paula to the beach and to different restaurants for lunch, weekend time spent with her long-time friends Jill and Ken Craft, and visits in person and via phone with all her caring neighbors and friends. Joanna was predeceased by her parents, Fred G. and Janet B. Maloof of Braintree, and a sister, Nancy R. Maloof of Quincy. She is survived by her brother David F. Maloof, his wife Deborah, and their daughter, Julia of Belchertown. A celebration of Joannas life will be held at a later date. Donations in Joannas memory may be made to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Inc. (BIDM a Massachusetts charitable corporation to support efforts of the Division of GYN/Oncology | Ovarian Cancer (330 Brookline Avenue, Boston MA 02215). Although we cannot gather together with Joanna's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 23, 2020