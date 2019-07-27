|
Joanne C. (Giovanna) (DeSario) Agostino, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, at the age of 79. Born and raised in Boston, Joanne graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School. She worked as an account controller for Computershare for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and baking, however, spending time with her family is what brought her the most joy, especially the weekly "pasta night", where if you were family or not, all were welcome for pasta at the Agostino home. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Joanne will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Joanne was the wife of the late John N. Agostino; loving mother of Paula Agostino and her husband David of Braintree, John "Jay" Agostino and his wife Kimberly of Lynnfield and Susan R. Camillo and her husband Michael of Mansfield; loving sister of Marie DeSario of Canton, Julia Gatto of Fla., and the late Joseph DeSario and Nancy DeSario; beloved "Nana" to Jenna and Celina Tennant, Danielle, Taylor and Stephanie Camillo and Joshua Agostino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, July 29, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019