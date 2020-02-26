|
|
Joanne "Joan" DeNaples Donnelly, artist, died February 16, 2020, surrounded by family, and ready to meet the Lord. She was 85. Joan grew up a beloved daughter in Dorchester, attended Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and traveled the country, creating many masterpieces. She loved flowers, butterscotch sundaes, Sunday dinners, indoor plants, apple-picking, peanut brittle, wrapping gifts, her children, and their children, Spike, Sophia, Michael, John, Olivia, Stephen, Jack, Sophia, Cate, Izzie, and Lucy. She is survived by her children with husband, Edward Joseph Donnelly Jr.; JoAnn Kittrell of Hull, Joseph (Christine) Donnelly of Scituate, Edward (Kerry) Donnelly of Reading, Matthew Donnelly of Hull, Patrick (Ally) Donnelly of Hingham, and Alexandrea (Jay) Maurer of Hingham. Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin DeNaples, daughter, Andrea Donnelly, and son-in-law, Dave Kittrell. Visitation February 28, 10 a.m. - 11: a.m., at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset. Mass after visitation, at 11 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua, across the street. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, in Quincy. Flowers are welcome, anywhere.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020