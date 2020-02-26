Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Anthony of Padua
across the street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Donnelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Donnelly Obituary
Joanne "Joan" DeNaples Donnelly, artist, died February 16, 2020, surrounded by family, and ready to meet the Lord. She was 85. Joan grew up a beloved daughter in Dorchester, attended Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and traveled the country, creating many masterpieces. She loved flowers, butterscotch sundaes, Sunday dinners, indoor plants, apple-picking, peanut brittle, wrapping gifts, her children, and their children, Spike, Sophia, Michael, John, Olivia, Stephen, Jack, Sophia, Cate, Izzie, and Lucy. She is survived by her children with husband, Edward Joseph Donnelly Jr.; JoAnn Kittrell of Hull, Joseph (Christine) Donnelly of Scituate, Edward (Kerry) Donnelly of Reading, Matthew Donnelly of Hull, Patrick (Ally) Donnelly of Hingham, and Alexandrea (Jay) Maurer of Hingham. Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin DeNaples, daughter, Andrea Donnelly, and son-in-law, Dave Kittrell. Visitation February 28, 10 a.m. - 11: a.m., at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset. Mass after visitation, at 11 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua, across the street. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, in Quincy. Flowers are welcome, anywhere.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -