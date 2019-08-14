|
Joanne H. (Montesano) Hayes, of Randolph, passed away August 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 91. Born in Boston, Joanne was raised in Dorchester and graduated from Hyde Park High School. She had been a resident of Randolph for 66 years. Joanne owned and operated Calico Cat Preschool in Randolph for 27 years. She enjoyed playing piano, bingo, cooking and was an avid sports fan and hockey mom. Beloved wife of the late Francis Hayes. Loving mother of Michael and his wife Lorraine of Braintree, Denise Rosen and her husband Alan of Sharon, Richard and his wife Judith of Beverly, Paul and his wife Janice of Randolph, and the late Kenneth Hayes and his wife Linda of Whitman. Dear grandmother of Danielle and great-grandmother of Jordan and Nicholas. Cherished sister of the late Frank Montesano and his wife Annette, Virginia McCarron and her late husband James, and Linda Montesano of Newton. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Friday, August 16 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 15 from 4-8 p.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For online guest book and directions, please visit thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019