Joanne Helen McAteer, age 76, of Weymouth, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Joanne was born January 11, 1943, in South Boston, and was raised and educated in Weymouth. She married her husband Terry of fifty-three years, and together they raised their family in Weymouth. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She worked for many years at Hoffmans and Peter Harris Clothing. She loved being outdoors, taking walks with friends, planting flowers, designing her gardens, and doing yard work. Joanne loved to read, attend her exercise class, and most of all, spending time with her family. Joanne spent many enjoyable winters with her husband in Naples, Fla., and had many fond memories spending time at their house in New Hampshire. Joanne is survived by her beloved husband, Terrence of Weymouth; her loving children, Christine Norris and her husband Gregg of Rockport, Jennifer McAteer of Weymouth; and her grandson, Alexander. She is also survived by her brother, Rick Gallagher of Weymouth; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours for Joanne on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant Street (Columbian Square), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home Friday morning for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Church, South Weymouth. Interment will follow in the Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Joanne's name can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in support of Dr. Michael Rabin's lung cancer research at 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019