Joanne L. Vitti
Joanne L. (May) Vitti of Hanson, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 76. The beloved wife of the late Ronald N. Vitti, she is survived by her loving son Matthew of Hanson, and loving daughter Jennifer of Quincy. Daughter of the late Flora and Joseph May of Quincy, she was the dear sister of Paula M. Haumann of Pembroke, twin sister Jane M. Durante of Hanson, Mary Sullivan of Scituate, Anthony May of Dover, and the late Arthur May of Hingham. Joanne is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was proud of growing up in Quincy Point. A Quincy High School graduate of the class of 1962, she was the chairperson of many QHS class reunions. Joanne was a devout Catholic. Her favorite thing to do was hosting dinner parties for family and friends, especially during the holidays. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and chatting on the telephone. Joanne loved to travel locally to Cape Cod, Maine and internationally to Europe, especially to Italy with Ronnie and close friends. She made friends wherever she went and considered many friends like family. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Joanne started her career as a L.P.N, at South Shore Hospital. After completing her education at Lesley College with a Bachelor of Science degree, she continued her career as a R.N. at Boston City Hospital, finally retiring at age of 70 in 2015. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, at 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy. Burial is at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, cancer.org, or in her husband Ronald's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, alz.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
OCT
22
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
