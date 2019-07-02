|
|
Joanne M. (Ferrara) Casey, age 75, of Quincy, passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul E., she was the devoted mother of Marie Giannetti and her late husband Steven of Hanover, Tina Gaffney and her husband Joseph, Nicholas Cangemi, Arthur Cangemi, Jennifer Kelly and her husband Joseph, all of Quincy and Joanne Fraioli and her husband Joseph of Rockland; dear sister of the late Ralph, Thomas, Joseph, Francis, Rita, Anne and Rose. Survived by 10 cherished grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her niece, Margaret Evers, for her love and support. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, No. Quincy, Saturday, July 6 at 12 p.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 2, 2019