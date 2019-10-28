|
Mrs. Joanne M. (Keegan) Coughlin, of Weymouth, passed away on October 24, 2019. She was a Registered Nurse for 60 years, most recently working at Cardinal Cushing Center which gave her great joy. Joanne enjoyed golfing, swimming, going to Cape Cod with her family, and loved her golden retrievers. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Coughlin. Loving mother of Christine DeLuca and her husband, Ed, of Weymouth, Michael Coughlin and his wife, Marion, of Weymouth, Mary Barker and her husband, Charlie, of Weymouth, Mark Coughlin and his wife, Trish, of Weymouth, Jennifer Scales and her husband, Dave, of Walpole, and Martin Coughlin and his wife, Mary, of Scituate. Sister of Rev. John Keegan, S.J. of Weston, and the late Francis and Mary Keegan. Cherished Nana to Nicholas, Ed III, Molly, Lexi, Ben, Michael, Christopher, Cameron, Matthew, Sydney, Rory, Elyse, Brendan, Alex, Maddie, and Violet. Great-grandmother "Nana J" to Parker and Olivia. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Cushing Center, 405 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019